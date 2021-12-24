WNCT’s ‘Sounds of the Season’ Christmas special

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Christmas is here and with it comes our “Sounds of the Season” Christmas special.

Host Ken Watlington and photojournalist Kenneth Roundtree bring a special of Christmas musical favorites from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Band from Cherry Point. Watlington also speaks with some of the musicians about their love of music, serving their country and what makes Christmas so special.

This was an hour-long special that we’ve broken down into two segments. The first part is at the top.