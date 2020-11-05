Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Border Report Tour
World
Politics
Video
WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
High school volleyball is back with changes due to COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Enfield police looking for suspect who stole lighters, returned after leaving baby behind
City of Raleigh cancels all special events through March
Video
Lenoir County officials report two more deaths due to COVID-19
N.C. Supreme Court race headed to recount; fewer than 400 votes between candidates
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Carolina Panthers
ACC Football
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Features
WNCT Podcast Network
Online Originals
Veterans Voices
Minuto a Minuto en ENC
Living Local
Yes, We’re Open
Let’s Craft
Contests
Circulars
On Your Side
Stop Summer Hunger
School Watch
Eastern Carolina Education Connection
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Buy Local
Better Business Brief
A Loving Home
Calendar
Southern Bank: Money Matters
Health Watch
Southern Stars
CW
Livestream
WNCT Now
Live Events
The Download
Station Info
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Job Alert
Search
Search
Search
Home for the Holidays Contest