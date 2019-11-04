Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
Border Report Tour
World
Politics
Video
WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
Man wanted for attempted 1st-degree murder in Pasquotank County
Top Stories
Minuto a Minuto en ENC 11/4
Deputies looking for man wanted for vehicle break-in, larceny charges
Online Originals: Washington art gallery fundraiser for Ocracoke Christmas
Man charged after altering/removing serial number on firearm
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Closings
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Features
Online Originals
Minuto a Minuto en ENC
Let’s Craft
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Contests
Circulars
On Your Side
School Watch
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Health Watch
A Loving Home
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Calendar
Better Business Briefs
Southern Stars
Livestream
CW
The Download
Station Info
Work for us
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
Home for the Holidays
Americans reportedly spend nearly $100K in their lifetime when it comes to the holidays
Student builds epic holiday display on parents’ house, for charity
4 tips for safe holiday cooking
Smart holiday shopping with credit cards
How to set a budget for holiday spending
More Home for the Holidays Headlines
Toddler teaches you to make the perfect mint chocolate holiday cookies
PHOTOS: Scared of Santa
Homemade Latkes to celebrate Hanukkah
Tips for staying healthy through the holidays
The lump of coals they’ll actually enjoy
Keeping your home and property safe this holiday season
Best homemade pie crust recipe
Create these adorable New Year’s Eve cupcakes
This crockpot pumpkin pecan cake can save oven space
5 tips to dealing with family during the holidays