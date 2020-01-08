Improvements coming to Washington’s waterfront in 2020

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Washington has everything from restaurants to antique stores, but its main attraction is the waterfront.

With the new year, changes are in the works.

The city is using funding and a grant from the N.C. Division of Coastal Management to help update 1,600 ft. of Washington’s boardwalk.

It’s to preserve the waterfront’s safety and availability.

This project also includes expanding existing facilities, explains city manager Jonathan Russell.

“Increasing the availability of day dockage for boat traffic where they can pull up and dock for hours and enjoy the restaurants and stores downtown as well as the expansion of the Bulkhead at Havens gardens that will allow for fishing opportunities or just viewing,” he says.

The city wants the waterfront to be available to as many people as possible. all improvements will be ADA compliant.

The goal is to encourage people of all ages to enjoy the Pamlico river and Washington’s other attractions.

That goal has local support from resident Bill Nunnally.

He states, “I think it’s a good idea, I think it’ll be good to have some more dock space for people that are coming up the river to be able to dock their boats and come utilize downtown Washington.”

Construction will begin in the early spring and city leaders hope it won’t cause major disruption.

City manager Jonathan Russell tells me that this is the first of many projects they anticipate to complete in the new year.

