GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) partnered up with the mobile consulate of Mexico for a community services week.

It kicked off Tuesday at Holly Hill Original FWB Church. The goal of the event is to help people get access to health, education, legal and employment resources.

This week gives people the chance to get valuable legal paperwork complete.

“It’s very important for the Latino community because they need their documentation in hand, they need ID, a passport, or credencial de elector. Credencial de elector is basically like a voter ID,” AMEXCAN Director of Community and Cultural Affairs Bianca Perez.

Perez said AMEXCAN holds this event twice a year.

“We’re collaborating with the Mexican Consulate of Raleigh, this unit is the mobile consulate,” Perez said. “The surrounding counties much rather have it here locally, than being intimidated by highways and the office people.”

Ignacio Vasquez is a Greenville resident. He works long hours, so he does not have the time to travel to Raleigh.

“It’s hard when you’re working 12 hours a day, it’s hard to get some time to travel to Raleigh and do it. For them, doing this helps a lot in the community,” Vasquez said.

Over the course of the week, Perez estimated thousands will pass through Holly Hill’s doors for resources.

For those who need legal help, Perez said the consulate is accepting walk-ins.

“Come Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, but before 9 for those walk-ins, just to make priority to people who are preregistered,” Perez said.

Below is a list of some of the organizations expected to be at the community services week.

Tuesday:

NCDHHS-DCFW

Greene County Healthcare, Inc.

Funerales Eternal USA

Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

Pitt County Health Department

Wednesday:

Funerales Eternal USA

Greene County Healthcare, Inc.

Thursday:

Inner Banks Legal Services

Democracy North Carolina

Attorney Evan Lewis

Friday: