GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s something you don’t have to sweat on tax day.

This Tuesday, from 4-6 pm, Greenville’s Kona Ice will be treating citizens during its eighth annual National Chill Out Day. A Kona Ice truck will be located at 600 Greenville Blvd SE in Greenville to give out free cups of shaved ice.

The free shaved ice is to help release the stress from having to file taxes. There will also be flowers given away as well to those who stop by. To learn more about Kona Ice’s giveback efforts, visit: http://www.kona-ice.com/giveback-programs/