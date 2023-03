GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — After several days of being under a boil water advisory, the town of Grifton announced Tuesday that the notice had been lifted the latest testing.

Officials put the advisory in place due to a low system pressure after a report of a water leak at Queen Street and South Highland Boulevard last Friday.

In a Facebook post, Grifton Utilties Director Billy Raynor said the samples collected Tuesday by the state deemed the water clear for public use.