BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help after North Pitt High School’s football field was vandalized.

Officials said the incident happened sometime overnight on Friday. A suspect or suspects damaged the football fields by driving some kind of vehicle onto it, creating grooves in the ground that tore up the grass and left deep tire marks, according to photos about it posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

A cash reward is available to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest. You can call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.