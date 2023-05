GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Elections is running a new campaign to encourage people to vote.

There will be two voting sticker design contests and the winning designs will be given to voters on election day. The “I Voted” contest will be for ages 8-14 and the “My Vote” contest will be for ages 15 and up. The art pieces that are not chosen for the stickers will be shown at the Board of Elections Office on Greene St.

Entries for both contests are due on June 9.