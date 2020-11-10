LIVE: Amid promising vaccine news, Tokyo tests out Olympics competition safety measures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Olympics officials test out safety measures, one of the companies working to produce a COVID-19 vaccine has announced that early data is showing promising results.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said Monday that its vaccine may be 90% effective at preventing the virus. However, this data is early, involved 94 cases out of nearly 44,000 involved in the study, and the company cautioned that protection rate could change.
Dr. Stephen Thomas, an infectious disease specialist who has provided perspective over this past year about the coronavirus’ effect on the Olympics, was just named the lead principal investigator for that vaccine trial. He will help prepare the data from the trial to be submitted to regulatory agencies, an important step before a vaccine goes to market. Dr. Thomas joins this stream, above, at 9 a.m. CST to discuss the latest on the trial and what this means for the Olympic Games.
Thomas has said in the past that a major concern of the games is bringing thousands of athletes and fans together amid the pandemic.
Meanwhile, officials in Tokyo are cautiously moving forward with competitions and testing out safety measures. On Sunday, Japan held a one-day gymnastics exhibition meet. The Associated Press reports 22 athletes from Russia, China, the United States and Japan participated, and several thousand fans attended.
The non-Japanese athletes had to quarantine for two weeks and undergo daily coronavirus tests. Those in the crowd wore masks, and people had to have their temperatures checked and sanitized their hands before entering the venue. One photo showed a member of the media being sprayed with a sterilization mist as he entered the venue.
Preparing for competition
Tokyo has also moved forward with opening an aquatics center, which includes a 10-lane pool, a sub pool and a diving pool. There are enough seats for 15,000 people. The International Olympic Committee says this venue was completed in February, but officials held off on its grand opening until Oct. 24.
On the athlete side, many continue to train, hoping to peak when the competition finally arrives. Sports anchor Natalie Kalibat, from Nexstar sister station WRIC in Richmond, Virginia, was a competitive diver before taking on her current role. She won the 2012 U.S. Olympic trials in the synchronized women 10m platform event. She said athletes having to adjust their schedules “at this level is huge.”
“May the best athlete win. We’re going to see a lot of athletes maybe come out of left field, you know, people that prepared themselves differently than other athletes prepared themselves for last summer,” Kalibat said.
Kalibat said she believes the U.S. Olympic team will be competitive, saying people should expect a “dominant” team.