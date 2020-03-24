Athletes left with questions after Tokyo Olympics postponed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2020 Tokyo Olympic games may have been postponed, but for athletes, there are still so many questions. ​

“No one knows. There’s a lot more questions than answers at this point,” Donavan Brazier said.

With the world battling a health crisis, and athletes across the globe scrambling to find a place to train, postponing the Olympics was a decision that had to be made.

“Nothing is fair. Nothing is equal. We need everyone to take this time, put this behind us, before we can take the time and take the necessary steps before we prepare for a big competition like our trials or the Olympic games,” gymnast​ Sam Mikulak said.

Brazier is the reigning world champion in the 800 meters. He was trending toward a podium finish in Tokyo. Now he’s got to figure out how stay in world-class shape.

“As athletes, we’re used to having to adjust or go through difficult times,” Brazier said. ​”Mentally, you have to keep acting like everything is normal.”

Weightlifter Kate Nye built a gym in her garage, so she has a safe place to train​.

But as an athlete that has already secured a spot in the Tokyo games, she has a much different concern. She’s calling on leaders to ensure those who have already qualified will get to compete when the games take place​.

“I have worked on my sport for 18 months, in six competitions. I earned my spot. I put off school, I put off work, just so I could qualify for this Olympics. To have that taken away would be very hard for me,” she said.

For Samoan Olympian Alex Rose,​ there’s an even greater challenge.​

He took a sabbatical from his job to train full time. Now he’ll likely have to go back to work, but he’s keeping it all in perspective​.

“I think it is right for it to stop. It’s tough to admit that because it is something I focus on every day for so long. But I think the safety of everyone is much more important than sports in general,” Rose said.