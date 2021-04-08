Camp Lejeune Marine qualifies for the Summer Olympics

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. John W. Stefanowicz Jr., (left) with the All-Marine Wrestling Team (AMWT), poses for a photo with Col. Amy R. Ebitz, (right) Commanding Officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 7, 2021. Stefanowicz qualified to represent Team USA in the Greco-Roman style wrestling, 87-kilogram weight class for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez)

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — A member of Camp Lejeune is heading to the Olympics.

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. John W. Stefanowicz Jr., qualified to represent Team USA in the Greco-Roman style wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. He will compete in the 87-kilogram weight class.

The Summer Games are July 23-Aug. 8 in Tokyo.

Camp Lejeune posted a video from Team USA of Stefanowicz qualifying for the team. Stefanowicz never qualified for a state tournament. Now, the 29-year-old is Olympic bound.