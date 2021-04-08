Camp Lejeune Marine qualifies for the Summer Olympics
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — A member of Camp Lejeune is heading to the Olympics.
U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. John W. Stefanowicz Jr., qualified to represent Team USA in the Greco-Roman style wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. He will compete in the 87-kilogram weight class.
The Summer Games are July 23-Aug. 8 in Tokyo.
Camp Lejeune posted a video from Team USA of Stefanowicz qualifying for the team. Stefanowicz never qualified for a state tournament. Now, the 29-year-old is Olympic bound.