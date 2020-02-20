Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  38
Closings
Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Schools Bertie County Schools Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Covenant Church Duplin County Schools Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College GASTROENTEROLOGY EAST, P.A. Greene County Schools Greene Lamp Lenoir County Halifax Community College Halifax County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Schools Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County Public Schools Martin Community College Martin County Schools Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Northampton County Schools Perquimans County Schools Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Sycamore Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 Washington County Schools Wayne County Public Schools Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Winterville Charter Academy

Quest for Gold: Sisters ‘want everyone to see what karate is’

Japan 2020

by: Ryan Burrow

Posted: / Updated:

US’ Cirrus Lingl(R) and Dominican Republic’s Pamela Rodriguez compete during the Women’s Over 68kg Semifinal at the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 11, 2019. (Photo CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN RADIO) — On this week’s “Quest for the Gold,” we talk with Cirrus and Skylar Lingl of Carpentersville, Illinois.  Cirrus, 21 and Skylar, 19 are hoping not only to reach Olympic glory for themselves but for karate as a whole. 

This is karate’s first time in the summer Olympics and they see this as an opportunity to kick the growing sport into the international spotlight.

Other topics include:

  • The USWNT has qualified for the 2020 Olympics but still feel they’ve got some work to do.
  • Coronavirus concerns continue to grow heading into the Summer Games.
  • U.S. Women’s Basketball survives a scare.

CAN’T HEAR THE AUDIO? CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON WGNRADIO.COM

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV