Tracking the track (and field) athletes at the Olympic trials in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials last ten days, but really, eight days since there are two rest days built in the middle. The top three finishers in each event qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, provided they have reached the Olympic standard.

Ryan Crouser set the tone on Day 1, by setting a world record in the men’s shot put.

“I got the indoor world record this spring. This one definitely meant a lot more,” said Crouser. “It was one I’ve been after for a long, long time.”

There was no world record for Sha’Carri Richardson, but she might just do something that no U.S. woman has done sinec 1996: win an Olympic gold medal in the 100 meters. Just 21 years old, Richardson is the sixth-fastest woman in history.

“As soon as I put on my track shoes I knew that being an Olympian was the ultimate goal,” she said. “So, honestly, that always was a leading goal in mind, was to be an Olympian from when I started.”

The orange hair came later.

Allyson Felix has been an Olympian since 2004. A nine-time Olympic medalist, six of them gold, she is headed to her fifth Olympic games at age 35. Felix qualified for Tokyo by finishing second in the women’s 400 meters.

“There has been so much that has gone into this, and many times I wasn’t sure it was going to be possible,” said Felix. “So, I guess I’m just proud of fighting and making a way, somehow.”

Donavan Brazier was hoping he would find a way in the men’s 800 meters. However, the reigning world champion finished in last place in the 800-meter final on Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday are rest days at Hayward Field, with the Olympic trials continuing on Thursday.