GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Increasing job availability in various fields should help recent college graduates as they enter the labor market.

On May 6, thousands of students graduated from East Carolina University.

Economists say now is an ideal time to be looking for work after college. With the creation of thousands of new jobs as COVID restrictions wane, it’s a job candidate’s market, but experts also say employers are still being particularly selective in their hiring processes.

Dymon Blango is a recent ECU graduate. She said focusing on planning helped her land a job as autopsy assistant at Atrium Health.

“I began reaching out to past internships that I had worked with. And so I reached out to Atrium Health, I had interned there the summer before,” said Blango.

ECU’s Chair of Economics, Dr. Haiyong Liu, said, the economy has just reported adding 428,000 new jobs, adding, “This is actually is above the prediction by economists, and not only the numbers are pretty robust. It has been a really across the board, led by leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, transportation, warehousing, wholesale retail.”

He said the unemployment rate still remains low at about 3.6%.

“That indicating that the people who are looking for a job already have a pretty good job,” said Liu.

That means graduates have an opportunity to be picky, but at the same time, employers are still selective as well, and experts say it can be hard to understand that contradiction.

“But the reality is, we hear from employers as well to hear from students and graduates, that it is a tough job market. Lots of opportunities. But for many of them, they have to interview many times. So in that sense, it really hasn’t changed,” said ECU’s Director of Career Services, Tom Halasz.

Both Halasz and Liu said graduates often have an inflated expectation of wages, expecting 30% to 50% more than what they will realistically make at a first job.

Blango said she is happy with her situation.

“I feel like as long as your job has opportu”nity for you to grow within the company, then that’s all you got to do. Work hard,” she said.

Halasz said ECU sees a lot of graduates finding work in data analytics, construction management and health care, and those graduates primarily end up working in Pitt, Wake, Mecklenburg, and Durham counties.