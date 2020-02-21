Live Now
Kelci's Corner- February 20

Kelci's Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for another edition of Kelci’s Corner.

This week’s topics include the upcoming Little League Softball World Series, ECU Football’s 2020 schedule, and details on two new high school head football coaches.

Tune in for all of these topics and much more!

If you have any stories or upcoming sporting events please email kodonnell@wnct.com .

Trending Stories

