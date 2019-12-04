5-year-old child shot in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday night shooting injuring a five-year-old girl.

According to Investigative Sergeant Mike Sawyer, deputies responded to a residence on Pompano Drive near Gracie Farms Road in reference to a shots fired.

A 5-year-old girl was in a car with her mother when she was shot.

The young girl was shot in the head and was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The Sheriff’s Office is interviewing several persons of interest. Sgt. Sawyer says this is the second time in two weeks there was a shooting at this residence.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting and several vehicles have been impounded.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.