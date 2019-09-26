Advocacy organization plans to host awareness event, fundraiser for domestic violence victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Center for Family Violence Prevention plans to host an event Thursday hoping to raise awareness and funds to support domestic violence victims in the East.

This annual event will kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which starts in October.

All of the money raised will support the services they provide to their clients in Pitt, Martin and Washington counties. They have counseling programs, court services and emergency supplies available for victims. They also offer a safe house and a family center.

Last year, the organization raised more than $80 thousand at the event.

“We are doing so much in the ways of education and outreach and prevention, and I think it is an opportunity for the community to be able to come in and see what we are doing and really rally behind those efforts,” said Portia Willis, Outreach Educator, Victim Advocate.

A guest speaker will also be at the event. They will share their experience with domestic violence and abuse.

The event will take place at the Greenville Convention Center. You do have to have a ticket to attend