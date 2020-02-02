As hemp industry grows – advocates call for uniform regulation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s a $2 billion-a-year industry and it’s growing exponentially.

We’re talking about Cannabidiol products – which come from hemp.

In North Carolina, the Department of Agriculture sees hemp as the next big cash crop.

It’s a crop that both the state and advocates believe needs regulation.

It looks and smells like just marijuana, but the big difference between hemp and marijuana is THC.

And that causes frustration for law enforcement.

But hemp has a crucial difference from its sister plant.

“Hemp has less than 0.3 percent of THC – which is the psychoactive element,” said Eric Stahl, the vice president of Hempelton, which owns The Hemp Farmacy stores.

That small amount of THC means hemp can’t get you high.

Currently, there are more than 1,250 registered hemp farmers in North Carolina.

Acres used for hemp, flue-cured tobacco since 2014 in U.S.

When those farmers grow a hemp plant, they are required to submit it to the state for testing to determine the percentage of THC.

Samples are kept anonymous when submitted to the lab—or to use the scientific term—blind to avoid bias in the testing process.

“What we’ve learned is that hemp today can contain a variety of cannabinoid compounds,” said Joe Reardon, assistant of commissioner consumer protection at the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.

If the percentage of THC in the hemp is greater than 0.3 percent, the Ag Department burns the plants in the farmer’s field.

Even the lab samples are safeguarded.

Once the samples are tested, they are stored in a safe in the lab and kept there until they are incinerated.

That ensures the samples aren’t used for any other purpose.

If the hemp THC levels are OK – it’s used to create CBD oil and other CBD products

But, the state says the hemp can still contain other substances.

“The solvents used to extract the CBD from the hemp plant is something we want to look at,” said Reardon. “Pesticides, Alpha Toxins, Microbes. There’s a lot of potential things that can be in it.”

The state lab could detect all those substances but currently does not.

There are no state or federal regulations that would require those tests.

Reardon said currently the CBD industry is pretty much an unregulated industry and said “that’s one of the concerning things.”

It’s especially concerning because a lot of people are using CBD products to help deal with ailments.

Myra Goldberg has been using CBD for about two years to help with pain created by a sciatic nerve.

“You have to give it a chance to work,” said Goldberg. “It takes a while to get into your system. It’s helping—not curing.”

So, how do Goldberg and millions of others know if their CBD is pure?

Right now – they have to depend on the maker.

She buys her CBD at the Hemp Farmacy where owner Eric Stahl said they require suppliers to provide a certificate of analysis from an independent lab to prove its purity.

“We also test the product ourselves through our own third-party facility to ensure the product labeling they have in their claims add up to the actual testing of the product,” he said.

The company then posts all those lab results online for anyone to examine.

If the General Assembly approves the current version of the farm bill – it will give the state the ability to create regulations specifically for CBD.

“We need these regulations and in fact, the industry is asking us to regulate them,” said Reardon.

Stahl agrees.

“We would look for uniform regulations. Statewide, nationwide, that would allow producers like us and others out there to create high-quality CBD products to be available.”

The Ag Department has been looking at what’s sold in stores.

In the latest round of random product sampling, the North Carolina Agriculture Department tested 20 gelatin edible products purchased all across North Carolina.

50 percent had less CBD than what was listed on label

25 percent had no CBD at all

The other 25 percent were as advertised

“We are the first to admit there are some really bad products on the market, some of which are the results of bad processing or manufacturing standards,” said Stahl. “Others are simply bad actors in an industry that’s burgeoning and are looking to take advantage of consumers.”

The Ag Department is hoping lawmakers approve the farm bill in the next legislative session, giving it the power to control CBD products by this summer.

“We will regulate, in our state, CBD extractions under the same regulations you would have if you were producing a nutritional supplement product,” explained Reardon.

The state has also been asking the FDA to come up with national CBD regulations saying it would be better to have one standard instead of 50 different standards.