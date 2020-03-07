At least 10 arrested in prostitution operation in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – At least 10 people were arrested Thursday during a “planned operation” related to prostitution in Myrtle Beach, according to police.
Warrants suggest at least two of the suspects met with an undercover officer and agreed to perform sexual acts in exchange for money.
All of the arrests were made in the afternoon on Thursday in the area of 28th Ave S and S Kings Highway.
Here are the names of those arrested, along with their charges, according to online booking records:
- Kristine Reynolds – sex/prostitution – 2nd offense
- Brandie Mertens – sex/prostitution – 2nd offense
- Shawna Dills – sex/prostitution – 1st offense
- Jacqueline Davila – sex/prostitution – 1st offense
- Nichole Getman – sex/prostitution – 1st offense
- Kenneth Richards – sex/prostitution – 1st offense
- William Xochichua – loitering
- Dawn Poston – loitering and possession with intent to distribute meth
- Barbaro Vazquez – loitering and possession with intent to distribute meth
- Denardo Morgan – loitering and possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute meth
Warrants obtained by our sister station, News13 indicate that Reynolds and Mertens both met with an undercover officer and agreed to perform sexual acts in exchange for money. Each have a prior conviction for prostitution within the last 10 years.