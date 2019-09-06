Bahamian Liberty University students describe hurricane damage back home

Live Now
TRACKING DORIAN: Follow our coverage with 9OYS livestream!
1  of  128
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Barton College Beaufort Area Transit System Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services Bertie County Council on Aging Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery Carolina Breast and Oncologic Surgery CarolinaEast Physicians Offices Childrens Health Services PA Childrens World Learning Center Christ Covenant School City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Cookies Little Palace Child Care Covenant Church Discovery Land Daycare Duplin County Government Eastern Carolina Ear, Nose & Throat H&N Surgery Greenville Eastern Headache and Spine Eastern Nephrology Jacksonville EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Radiologists, Inc. Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare Family Foot & Ankle Physicians Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Grady-White Boats Greene County District Court Greene County Government Offices Greene County Health Care Greene County Senior Center Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Montessori School Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc. Greenville Utilities Halifax County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Government Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic John Paul II Catholic High School Kids Kountry Kids Paradise Childcare Center KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Community Health Center, Inc. Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lear Corporation Lenoir Community College Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Lou Anna Childcare Center LS Cable & System Martin County Clerk of Court Martin Enterprises MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Mid-Atlantic Christian University MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Nash Community College Nash County District Court NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro Neuse Regional Library North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Oasis Learning Center Onslow County Schools Orthotics & Prosthetics East Our Childrens Clinic Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Government Offices Perquimans County Schools Pirate Pediatrics Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County District and Superior Court Pitt Family Physicians, PA Pocosin Innovative Charter Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center Saint Peter Catholic School Sanderson Farms Inc Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sesame Technologies Inc Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 Tender Love Child Care Center Inc. Terra Ceia Christian School The Allergy Center The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Insurance Center The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town Of Farmville Trinity Christian School Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts Tyrrell County Government VA Morehead City Clinic Vernon Dialysis Unit Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County Superior Court Welcome Federal Credit Union Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wonderland Academy Day Care

Bahamian Liberty University students describe hurricane damage back home

Local News

by: Santiago Melli-Huber

Posted: / Updated:

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Bahamian students at Liberty University are sharing how Hurrican Dorian is damaging their home.

Liberty University sophomore Alanis Ingraham has been monitoring conditions in her home country of the Bahamas through photos and videos sent by friends and family still on the islands.

“As far as my home,” she said, “I know were going to have to take out all that flooring, knock down some of those walls, and basically start over.”

“Other friends and family, some of them have completely lost their homes. there’s nothing to go back to, there’s nothing to salvage.”

Mandy Bauer is a junior at Liberty and spent much of her childhood in the Bahamas.

“Seeing the pictures of our home,” she said, “and just of our island and just where I’ve grown up, I remember running around, climbing palm trees, and getting coconuts, and having a lemonade stand and just stuff like that like little kids, it’s all gone.”

Hearing about the devastation back home from loved ones is hard enough for Alanis and Mandy, but not being able to reach people at all is harder.

“We don’t know if they’re okay or if they’re safe,” said Bauer, “but hopefully with more information coming in we’ll find out more soon.”

Ingraham had been trying to make contact for many days with one friend in particular, who she was able to reach on Thursday.

“Today actually I just heard from my friend and family Nae,” said Ingraham. “[She] and her family are good, and they’re at a clinic, so definitely hearing news like that is uplifting, and it’s heart-warming.”

Liberty University committed $25,000 to a Bahamian organization to distribute to hurricane victims, according to David Nasser, Senior Vice President for Spiritual Development.

“And as always,” he added, “we’re planning to send a group of our students through LU Send Now to go and do humanitarian work with our partner, Samaritan’s Purse.”

Most students in that group will be Bahamian, so they can reunite with loved ones.

“I would love to go back home,” said Ingraham, “to be with my people, to be able to help them how I can, and to let them know I’m here because I love you.”

She says her family does not have insurance on their home, because they are inland and have easily gotten through several hurricanes in the past with ease. her family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the cost of the devastation.

See Alanis’s full description of the damage below.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV