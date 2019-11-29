Black Friday shopping in Greenville draws in hundreds of people from all across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Black Friday has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Hundreds of Eastern North Carolinians flocked to Greenville to take advantage of the deals.

“We are getting a lot of Christmas shopping done,” said Linda Perry, Black Friday shopper.

For Perry and her family, Black Friday shopping includes a strategic plan.

“After we eat, we sit down and get all the Black Friday papers out we start circling what we want and then we go back and see who opens first and then we do a map so we are not back tracking a lot,” she said.

Perry started shopping around 4 a.m. Friday.

“It’s a tradition we have had every year so we really enjoy it,” she said.

Many stores in Greenville opened Friday morning around 7 a.m.; however stores like Khols opened Thanksgiving Day and remained open all night long.

Friends from Hyde County, Bridgette and Jennifer, started their shopping adventures Thanksgiving night. They shopped all through the night through Friday morning.

“It just gets me in the Christmas spirit,” said Bridgette