GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy, M.D. will make a stop in Currituck and Dare counties Monday.

He will be visiting Southern Shores, Kill Devil Hills and Currituck.

He plans to visit the Outer Banks Community Foundation to thank members for their Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

He will also make a stop at the Wright Brothers National Memorial and attend a Currituck County Board of Commissioners meeting.