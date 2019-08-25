Dog found with mouth duct-taped shut, throat cut

BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO (WCMH)- A dog found with duct tape around its muzzle and its throat cut is on the mend, and Butler County Ohio Sheriffs are searching for the person who did it.

Butler County Ohio Sheriff Richard K. Jones said in a press release that the dog was discovered last Saturday by a person walking on the side of the road in Madison Township.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian, where a chip was located on the animal.

The chip came back registered to Heart Rescue in Cincinnati. Heart Rescue said it adopted out the dog in 2011 and that information is being investigated.