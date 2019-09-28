ECU holds Open House Saturday

Fall Open House events are open to prospective freshmen and transfer students and their families. While at the event, attendees will have the opportunity to take a walking tour of campus, visit residence halls, learn about student life, browse the Academic and Student Affairs Fair and chat with ECU faculty members from most academic departments.

Special sessions on important topics such as admission requirements, financial aid, options for transfer students and more are also offered.

This year’s Fall Open House will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Shuttle service from the Gold Lot to campus will begin at 7:45 a.m. with check-in held from 8:00 until 10:00 a.m.

Open House Agenda:

Attend the Admissions, Financial Aid & Housing Info Session , held at 9-9:45 and again at 10-10:45 and 11-11:45.

, held at 9-9:45 and again at 10-10:45 and 11-11:45. Visit the Academic and Student Services Fair, running from 9:00-11:00 in the Student Recreation Center.

running from 9:00-11:00 in the Student Recreation Center. Afternoon Academic Sessions happen from 1:30-2:15 and 2:20-3:15 where you can meet current students and faculty in many departments and majors.

happen from 1:30-2:15 and 2:20-3:15 where you can meet current students and faculty in many departments and majors. Also available: Walking tours of campus Residence hall tours Transfer information sessions Ask a Pirate – ask a panel of current students/parents all of your questions!



You have two options when it comes to planning your day. You can download the free ECU Guides app for your smartphone and select the guide titled “ECU Fall Open House 2019” and/or download the printable PDF guide. Both provide parking information, the day’s schedule, and campus maps. There are many concurrent activities and events to choose from, so we recommend using these guides to help plan out your day ahead of time. There will be no printed guides available at the event.

