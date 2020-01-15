ECU Police working to keep students safe as Spring 2020 semester begins

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Spring 2020 semester at ECU is underway and campus police say they are prepared to act when needed.

Members of ECU Police spent the Christmas break in the new student center on campus working on their active shooter training skills. This was the first time the department has had this type of exercise in the new facility.

Officers practiced force-on-force training and brushed up on their ballistics skills.

“It is not uncommon to have an active shooter incident occur really in any type of location,” said Captain Chris Sutton, ECU Police. “Any time you can train it is very helpful but to train in a location you have not used in the past is very beneficial for your officers.”

This is also the second semester the department’s Crime Suppression Team has been on campus. The team already made a few drug arrests on Sunday night during a traffic stop.

“We do that as a way to help prevent our students or the community to continue to use and hopefully use this as a turning point to hopefully break away from that habit,” said Sutton.

Sutton says more random traffic stops are scheduled to take place throughout the week.

Additionally, campus police encourage drivers to be aware of the increased number of Pirate fans on the roads near campus after upcoming sporting events this season.