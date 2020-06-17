ECU Student Government Association releases statement condemning racism

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Racism is a focus of study and discussion at universities across the country.

East Carolina University’s Student Government Association (SGA) is addressing offensive social media posts by some students.

The SGA released a statement Tuesday calling for action to fight racism within the East Carolina community.

The statement comes after online posts surfaced from two ECU students using racially charged language.

Tucker Robbins is president of ECU’s student government.

He says there haven’t been many of these kinds of offensive posts, but the messages and the hatred behind them must be condemned.

“I think even one is too much for our community,” said Robbins. “We want to prevent that as much as possible and we definitely don’t want to condone any of these kinds of acts.”

Robbins is teaming up with NC State’s student body president on a video urging both schools’ students to stop campus racism.

“We may be rivals on the sports field, but when it comes to something like this, we definitely want to come together,” said Robbins.

Robbins says he and the SGA will continue to listen and learn to make ECU a place where everyone feels welcome.