ELECTION WATCH: Early-voting for March 2020 primary begins Thursday across NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Early voting for the March 2020 primary begins Thursday, Feb. 13th across North Carolina.

Voters have until Feb. 29th to cast their ballots before the primary on March 3rd. North Carolina is one of 14 states hosting the primary on the 3rd, known as ‘Super Tuesday.’

First, voters must make sure they are registered to vote. The deadline to submit a voter registration form was Feb. 7th.

Voters also have until Feb. 25th to submit an absentee form.

In addition to the presidential race, North Carolina voters will also choose their nominations for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

On the democratic side, Incumbent Governor Roy Cooper will be fighting for his name on the ticket against Greenville-native, Ernest Reeves. Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest will be fighting for the Republican nomination for governor against Holly Grange of Raleigh.

There are also races for N.C. Auditor, N.C. Treasurer and N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture to name a few.

Here in the East, there is a race for the N.C. House of Representative District 9 seat. Democrats and Greenville-natives, Brian Farkas and Jacob Hochard are vying for the position.

There is also a race between three candidates for the N.C. House of Representatives District 12 seat. Deonko Brewer of Kinston, Lenton Brown of Grifton, and Virginia Cox-Daugherty of Kinston are all on the ticket for the position.

You can visit the State Board of Elections website for a full list of races in North Carolina.

To learn what polling locations are open for early voting in your county, click here.