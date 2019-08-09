Faith-based group hosts event hoping to tackle the state’s opioid crisis

Community members in Beaufort County are hosting an event this weekend hoping to help tackle the opioid epidemic.

According to North Carolina Health and Human Service’s website, more than 12,000 North Carolinians died from opioid-related deaths from 1999 to 2016.

A Christian ministry group, Same Power Ministries, decided to tackle the problem.

On Saturday in Washington’s Festival Park, they are hosting their 3rd annual “Shine the Light” event.

Around 20 different agencies from all over the East will be in attendance offering resources, contact information and support.

“There are so many people that are dying way too young,” said Wendy Temple. “There are so many families that are hurting and going through it ourselves, just knowing that you can help, you can make a difference.”

The all-day event is completely free. There will also be plenty of free food and live music.

Organizers say they hope this event will help save someone’s life.