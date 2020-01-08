Gas prices slowly begin to rise amid US, Iran tension

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Gas prices are slowly starting to rise amid tensions between the United States and Iran.

According to AAA Carolinas, gas prices are starting to inch up in the South and Southeast regions.

Prices in certain areas of the Carolinas started increasing a few cents on the week.

Last week, Charlotte’s average gas price was $2.39/gal. This week the price is $2.43. In South Carolina, Charleston’s gas price has gone up 12 cents this week to $2.42/gal.

AAA Carolinas predicts the movement of crude oil prices could increase more in the near future due to geopolitical concerns. A spokesperson says hopefully any increase will be short lived.

Residents in Greenville tell 9OYS they are not feeling too much of the impacts right now locally.

“Yeah, a little bit, a little bit of concern,” said Timeeka Tyson, Greenville resident. “It doesn’t hurt people too much, but the bigger the trucks the more gas you gotta spend. Hopefully, everything will be alright for all of us.”

“I think people are going to have to ride no matter,” said Floyd Smith, community member. “The gas prices may shoot up some but I don’t think they will take them too high where we can’t ride but we have to ride no matter what they go to.”

AAA says gas price averages are more expensive across South and Southeastern states with seven landing at the top 10 for the largest weekly shift in the country.

Florida and Tennessee are up seven cents this week while Alabama is up five cents.

AAA says gas price increases are common during situations and tensions like the current one.