‘Good Samaritan’ dies following water rescue attempt

UPDATE: Starr-Howell’s grandmother confirmed to our sister station, News 8, today that he passed away earlier this afternoon. We are working to learn more details.

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — In a release sent to the media this morning, Wayne County (NY) Sherriff’s Office named the man who tried to help in the water rescue, but was eventually sent to the hospital. Draven M. Starr-Howell is a resident of Palmyra, and is currently being treated at Rochester General Hospital.

Starr-Howell jumped into the water, but was “overcome” by the rough waters. Wayne County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol pulled him from the water, when CPR was administered before ambulance crews took over. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, before he was transferred to another area hospital.

He was described yesterday as “fighting for his life.”

You can read more here:

The Wayne County 911 Center received a call for swimmers in distress on the west side of the pier, adjacent to the Sodus Point Beach. Two adult females and one teenage female were struggling in the water and were unable to get to safety. A bystander on the pier jumped in to assist. The rough waters hindered the bystander’s efforts and he was rescued by others trying to help. A second good samaritan jumped in to assist with rescue efforts and was also overcome. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol, assisted by civilians, pulled the unresponsive second man from the water onto the boat. CPR was started. He was transported to the county dock where ambulance crews took over the rescue efforts. That male, Draven M. Starr-Howell of 363 West Main St., Palmyra, was transported to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and eventually transported to Rochester General Hospital. A responding Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant provided a rescue rope to bystanders along the pier and entered the water to assist the women in distress. With the assistance of those good Samaritans and the Sheriff’s Sergeant, the women were rescued.. The teenage female was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and treated for her injuries.