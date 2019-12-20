Greenville Fire-Rescue wrap presents to raise money for Operation Santa Claus fund

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department will be wrapping toys Thursday and Friday to raise money for their Operation Santa Claus program.

If you bring your unwrapped presents to Fire Station No. 3 on the corner of Charles Blvd. and Red Banks fire crews will do the work for you.

You can stop by any time from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no set charge to get the service but they are asking for donations.

All of the money raised will help families purchase gifts for their kids.

“There are families here that need a little extra help this time of year to have a good Christmas,” said Rebekah Thurston, GFR Public Information Officer. “We work with The Salvation Army and Pitt County Schools to make sure that they have a good Christmas because no one wants to wake up on Christmas morning and not have anything under the tree.”

Crews were at Fire Station No. 1 in Uptown Greenville on Thursday.

Every year the Operation Santa Claus fund raises thousands of dollars for families.