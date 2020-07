GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Greenville Police have teamed up with a few other local organizations to give a local community center a makeover.

It’s called Operation Sunshine and is located along Chestnut Street in West Greenville. The center focuses on at-risk young girls from 5-to-13 years old through education and mentoring in afterschool and summer programs. Volunteers on the project spruced up the outside, and the inside has a brand new look. The center also serves as a food bank.