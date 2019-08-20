Greenville program helps homeowners make energy-efficiency improvements

The city of Greenville is offering homeowners a chance to make energy-saving improvements to their home – free of charge.

The city’s housing division has partnered up with the Greenville Utilities Commission for this Energy Efficiency Program.

GUC has granted the city $15 thousand for the initiative.

In the past, homeowners have used the funds to insulate their walls, replace their heating and cooling system, even replace old windows.

You do have to apply and meet certain income requirements to be a part of the program.

City officials say having these improvements done to your home can greatly impact your monthly bill.

“For a homeowner in reducing their utility bill, you have additional funding for any other activities that you might need,” said Sylvia Brown, Planner II, Greenville Housing Division. “School is coming up, you might need extra money for school supplies with a reduced utility bill you will have that extra funding.”

Staff from GUC will come to your home and conduct a free energy audit. They will give their recommendations to the housing division.

To learn more on how you can apply visit the city’s website.