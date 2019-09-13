Group plans to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day in Town Common this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina will be celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day Sunday in Town Common in Greenville.

They are hoping the event will encourage acceptance and bridge cultural barriers.

This is the first year the organization has hosted the event. Based on similar events, they are expecting more than 500 hundred people.

There will be plenty of traditional music, food, dancing even fun games for the kids.

There will also be a Reunification Ceremony. The organization applied for Visas on behalf of 44 Mexican nationals. Those individuals will be reuniting with their families here in North Carolina at the event.

“We just want to make sure that we are represented, we want to make sure everyone understands our culture, our traditions,” said Maritza Mata, Bi-national programs coordinator.

“We just want people to understand we have different traditions, but we welcome them to learn about them, ask about them and more than anything to just learn about a different tradition, a different culture,” said Mata.

Local agencies will also be out sharing their services. There will also be a voter registration booth.

The event is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.