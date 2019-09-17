High school students in Pitt Co. take part in training course on dating abuse, violence

AYDEN-GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Center for Family Violence Prevention kicked off a program this fall hoping to help students recognize red flags associated with abusive relationships.

It’s called the C.A.T.C.H Program which stands for: Caring for abused teens in the community and at home.

Members of the organization are hoping to help students understand what abusive relationships look like.

The program is in four Pitt County high schools this fall: JH Rose, South Central, North Pitt and Ayden Grifton.

The five-day course will cover what healthy relationships look like and the warning signs of abuse. Students also talk about the pros and cons technology plays into relationships.

“It’s so important because statistics show that one in three teens will experience teen dating violence in their lifetime,” Portia Willis, Victim Advocate and Education Outreach Coordinator. “We are just going to where they are and just giving them the information because we know they are experiencing it.”

Statistics also show educating students and raising awareness early in high school can break the cycle of an abusive relationship before it starts.

Organizers hope students will take what they learn in the classroom and share it with their family and friends.