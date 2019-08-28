Hurricane-Impacted areas learn about recovery resources

Hurricane season is in full swing here in the east. But the damage from Hurricane Florence still has people in the recovery phases almost a year later.

It was a packed house at the Saint Luke AME Zion Church in Maysville for Tuesdays Session. This Session is hosted by the State of North Carolina. The Goal, to check in one year after Florence, educate, and prepare for the future. Topics discussed were recovery resources for those in Hurricane-Impacted area of the state.

“Exactly and what we found is we talked to people who should be aware of different resources but things change at all the different levels of government we wanna make sure we are bring everyone together” said Caroline Farmer, Executive Director, Volunteer NC

This session doesn’t stop in Jones County it’s heading to Craven County soon.