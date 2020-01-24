Local church members take part in annual anti-abortion rally in Washington, DC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Church members in the East traveled to the nation’s capital Friday to take part in the annual March for Life rally.

Nearly 43 members from St. Peter Catholic Church and St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother in Greenville, as well as members from Mother of Mercy from Washington, NC made the four-hour trip.

Members boarded a charter bus Friday morning around 4:30.

Church members before departing Greenville, NC.

One church members tells 9OYS she is hopeful the trip will get their voices heard.

“It’s important to participate in a rally like this because public protests saves lives,” said Joan Mansfield, St. Peter Respect Life Ministry Coordinator. “It helps to keep abortion in the media, it helps to educate the public about abortion, it promotes pro-life public policy, it saves babies from abortion.”

March for Life is an annual protest of the 1973 Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion.

More than one hundred thousand people are expected to take part in the peaceful, pro-life protest.

“We hope this will [help] the realization that every human life is a precious gift from God regardless of stage of development, ability, background or any other distinction, so we really want our unborn brothers and sisters to be protected in law.,” said Mansfield.

Church members will first make a stop at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Immaculate Conception in D.C. to celebrate the North Carolina Mass for Life. They will then meet up with participants from the Diocese of Raleigh before ascending to the Supreme Court.

Church members tell 9OYS they are hopeful the protest will share God’s mercy and healing with the nation.