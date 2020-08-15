Local law firm helping teachers get school supplies

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The return to school is days away, and a law firm in the East is helping teachers get the supplies they need.

Hardee, Massey & Blodgett, LLP created a Facebook page called Support ENC Teachers to help make this year a little bit easier.

This year is going to be especially challenging for teachers.

“Every year is a challenge for teachers, but certainly this year’s going to be even more of a challenge with all that we’re going through,” said Kristen Letchworth, fifth grade teacher at Wintergreen Intermediate School. “There are definitely things on our wish list that are just specific to this year because there is so much change happening in the classroom.”

The law firm created a Facebook page where teachers can post their classroom wish lists.

“Even without this whole COVID situation, teachers are always in need of supplies and resources and sometimes they don’t know how to get the word out,” said Brack Massey, attorney.

One Elmhurst Elementary teacher already received books from her wish list.

“I would’ve walked into a classroom and had no in-class resources for my students,” said Emily Barrett, fifth grade teacher. “This was just an amazing gift that they were able to give me.”

Teachers say no donation is too small.

“It can be something that costs a dollar on our list,” said Letchworth. “Anything that’s there just to show that the community loves us, they’re supporting us.”

The law firm will also be doing teacher giveaways every other week, awarding 100 dollar Amazon gift cards.

To help support these teachers, visit the Support ENC Teachers Facebook page.