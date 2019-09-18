Martin County holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new 911 center

Martin County’s new 911 center is officially open.

The county held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning introducing the new facility.

The facility includes new technology and equipment like upgraded computers, radios, consoles, tower, and a new phone system.

This new facility will be the county’s primary 911 dispatch center.
it will also serve as back up for surrounding counties such as Bertie and Pasquotank.

The $5.1 million center is funded through a grant by the North Carolina 911 board.

