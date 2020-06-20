Breaking News
Attention: WNCT/Channel 9 will be moving to a different frequency. Click here for more.
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

McDonald’s hiring 260,000 people this summer

Local News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN/Nexstar Media Wire) – Need a job?

McDonald’s is beefing up staff this summer.

The fast food chain says it’s hiring 260,000 people for full- and part-time roles.

It comes as McDonald’s prepares to reopen its dining rooms after a majority were temporarily closed because of coronavirus.

In May, the company laid out the new safety precautions it will put in place with Joe Erlinger, McDonald’s USA president, saying in a statement:

“We are building on the processes already in place such as wellness checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures, and training for the reopening of dining rooms.”

See McDonald’s full COVID-19 safety measures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV