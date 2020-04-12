NC-based The Fresh Market to require face coverings for all shoppers

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina-based The Fresh Market will soon require that all shoppers in their stores wear face masks or coverings.

The company, which began in Greensboro in 1982, already required staffers to wear masks and encouraged shoppers to do the same.

However, on Saturday afternoon, the grocer announced that all shoppers and visitors to the stores would be required to “wear a face covering before entering the store.”

The new requirement goes into effect on Tuesday and comes after the CDC recommended that anyone in public wear some sort of face covering.

The store chain, with 159 locations in 22 states, has designated special times for seniors and other people to shop.

Seniors and other individuals most at risk during the COVID-19 outbreak can enjoy a solitary shopping experience from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the company announced last week.