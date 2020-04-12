NC price gouging complaints top 1,200 in a month since COVID-19 state of emergency

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s attorney general said his office has received more than 1,000 price gouging complaints so far during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s state of emergency declaration on March 10 triggered the state’s price gouging law.

Attorney General Josh Stein said Thursday that of the 1,202 complaints – nearly 60 percent concern groceries.

Health products and cleaning products also made up a couple of hundred of the complaints.

Sanitizer was broken out as a special category on its own with about 100 complaints.

The public can report price gouging by using a form on the state’s website.

Click here to visit the North Carolina Attorney General website to file a price gouging complaint.