Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

NC price gouging complaints top 1,200 in a month since COVID-19 state of emergency

Local News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s attorney general said his office has received more than 1,000 price gouging complaints so far during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s state of emergency declaration on March 10 triggered the state’s price gouging law.

Attorney General Josh Stein said Thursday that of the 1,202 complaints – nearly 60 percent concern groceries.

Health products and cleaning products also made up a couple of hundred of the complaints.

Sanitizer was broken out as a special category on its own with about 100 complaints.

The public can report price gouging by using a form on the state’s website.

Click here to visit the North Carolina Attorney General website to file a price gouging complaint.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV