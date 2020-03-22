NC reports 255 coronavirus cases; 6,438 tests completed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials said there are 255 cases of COVID-19 across the state as of Sunday morning.

That is a jump from 185 on Saturday. The steep increase in the number of cases can partly be attributed to more tests being completed – not just by the state’s lab but private labs across the country.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 6,438 tests have been completed while the state lab alone has supplies to test 1,550 more.

North Carolina has not reported any COVID-19 related deaths as of Sunday morning.

Mecklenburg County has 66 cases while Wake and Durham counties have 40 each. At least 39 counties are reporting at least one case.

The CDC says there are 15,219 cases of the disease across the county. A total of 201 deaths are being blamed on COVID-19.