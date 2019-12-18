NCDOT: Expect heavy traffic through the holiday season, and plan ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is warning travelers to expect heavy traffic through the holiday season.

Construction work that would require lane closures along major highways will be suspended by NCDOT from Friday, Dec. 20 to Thursday, Jan. 2 to accommodate travelers for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

There will be some locations where the type of project or construction conditions make it unsafe to open all lanes on interstates through the U.S. and on major N.C. highways.

With traditional heavy traffic expected over the nearly two-week period, NCDOT wants travelers to plan ahead.

NCDOT tips are::

Before starting your trip, drivers can check DriveNC.gov to see if there are any issues with your preferred route

Once underway, a passenger in the vehicle can check the same site for

Call 511 for the information between 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekends and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1

The weekend before Christmas and New Year’s Day, as well as Dec. 24, travelers will see the heaviest traffic congestion periods for most of the state, especially on interstates such as I-95, I-77, I-85, I-40, and I-26.

Travelers should expect a heavy law enforcement presence on the roadway, as the Governor’s Highway Safety Program annual Holiday “Booze It & Lose It” campaign is already underway.

NCDOT says, ” Through January 5, law enforcement agencies in all 100 North Carolina counties will conduct enhanced patrols to assist travelers, catch drunk drivers and enforce other traffic laws.”

