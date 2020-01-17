Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Netflix reports worldwide streaming outage

Local News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

BorderReport.com Resources

About The Tour

The Border Wall

Live Border Cameras

Meet The Team

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re having some trouble getting onto your Netflix account or streaming your favorite shows or movies right now, it’s not just you!

Netflix says it is experiencing issues streaming on all devices.

“We are working to resolve the problem and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company said on its website.

Multiple people confirmed on social media they were having issues with the streaming service.

No word on when the streaming service will be back up, so hang tight!

This is a developing story.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.

View live cameras at the border.

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV