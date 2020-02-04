New building under construction on ECU campus aims to provide research space to faculty

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new faculty research building is under construction on ECU’s campus.

The structure at the corner of Evans St. and E. 10th St. will be the future home of the new Life Sciences and Biotechnology building.

The building is intended to be an interdisciplinary space where faculty across campus can come and work together in project-based teams. Biologists, chemists, and engineers will use the space hoping to tackle issues in ENC.

“The idea of bringing together faculty from multiple disciplines together where you can really use that brain-trust to solve significant thorny problems, that’s exciting to me,” said Michael Van Scott, Interim Vice Chancellor Research, Economic Development, Engagement.

The space will also be used for workforce development – specifically for the pharmaceuticals industry.

The building will also have conference room space for special events and seminars.

The project costs about $90 million; however, the University was able to secure the Connect NC bond to pay for a portion of the total cost.

The project is slated to wrap up in Aug. 2021.