New cashless donation option comes to McDonald’s restaurants, raises money for Ronald McDonald houses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new cashless giving tool kicks off Thursday at a number of McDonald’s restaurants in the East.

The ‘Round-up’ initiative allows customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to support Ronald McDonald Houses across the country.

“It’ll allow us to be able to provide the home-like environment that we do for our families at no charge to them,” said Meghan Woolard, Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina, Executive Director. “We can give them a bed to rest in, a hot shower, a warm meal and a place to do their laundry.”

Dixon Foods and the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina unveiled the new technology at a restaurant in Greenville Thursday morning.

In 2018, donation boxes in restaurants experienced a 15 percent decline, so this effort is hoping to help.

“It is one of the easiest things to do is just round up your total to the next dollar and those funds do make a big difference in the families that stay at our local Ronald McDonald houses,” said Wade Dixon, Greenville McDonald’s owner/operator, Dixon Foods.

Dixon Foods will also match the money raised through ‘Round-up’ at every Greenville location throughout the rest of December 2019.

The initiative has been received well in restaurants across the country where the technology has been tested. It has raised about $2.2 million so far, according to Ronald McDonald House Charities.