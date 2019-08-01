Non-profit helps day cares grow gardens to promote healthy food options

The Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children is working alongside child care facilities helping encourage healthy eating lifestyles for their kids.

The partnership was awarded a grant from North Carolina State University’s Farm to Early Care and Education Collaborative to fund on-site gardens at local day cares.

One of those locations is Follow the Son Child Care Center in Greenville.

Staff members at that facility have been helping their kids grow things like corn, squash, even cantaloupes and watermelons.

“Not only are the kids able to come out and have hands-on experiences growing, they are also able to use them as snacks and learn how to prepare healthy foods,” said Amanda Parmalee, Community Outreach Director, Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children. “They also use it to educate their families on how to provide different healthy, nutritious meals at home as well.”

Follow the Son Child Care Center plans to also host a farmer’s market on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. They will selling some of their on-site produce.

Also, local farmers are expected to come and sell their goods as well.

If you are interested in this program your day care facility must meet all of these requirements: must be a 3, 4 or 5 star licensed facility in Martin or Pitt County, must operate 12 months of the year, be licensed to serve children 0-5 years of age, have on-site meal preparations and have a current contract with Department of Social Services.

To apply, call 252-758-8885 or email jnewton@mppfc.org.