Ohio Sen. Brown: ‘We have a responsibility to act’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) – Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released a statement Sunday after news of the mass shooting in Dayton spread around the world.

“As Ohio wakes up this morning to the news of this horrific attack, Connie and I are filled with sadness for the victims and their families and gratitude for the police officers who responded to the scene and the medical professionals caring for the injured. We are also angry – angry that shooting after shooting politicians in Washington and Columbus refuse to pass sensible gun-safety laws to protect our communities. We are still learning about the attack in Dayton and we don’t know exactly what, if anything, could have prevented this specific tragedy. But we know thoughts and prayers are not enough, we have a responsibility to act.

“My office stands ready to assist the Dayton community with whatever is needed to investigate and recover from this attack.”

Senator Sherrod Brown